West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 1,362,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,288. The company has a market capitalization of $361.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

