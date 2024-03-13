Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.