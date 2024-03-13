Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

