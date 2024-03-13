William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Nuvei’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nuvei’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -383.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -666.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

