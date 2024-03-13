Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Wingstop worth $292,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 330.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $349.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.21.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

