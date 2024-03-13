Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

