WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.49

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 1533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

