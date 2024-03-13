WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,585 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

