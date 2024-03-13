WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,835. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

