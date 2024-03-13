WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,867 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. 2,032,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,956,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

