WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.