WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

