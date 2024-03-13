WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

VUG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,121. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $229.14 and a one year high of $346.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

