WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 147,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,337. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

