WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

