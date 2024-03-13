WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,171,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 718,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

