WNY Asset Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 160.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. 2,382,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,842. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.