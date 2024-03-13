WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,685,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,758,313. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.