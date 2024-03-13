WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,889. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

