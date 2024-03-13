WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $171.88. 59,212,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,485,875. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

