WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 440,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

