WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.15. 96,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,083. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $187.12 and a 12-month high of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.59.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

