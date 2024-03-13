WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NOBL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 444,503 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
