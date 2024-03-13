WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.