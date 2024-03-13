World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 95,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 475,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

