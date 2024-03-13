World Mobile Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.81 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $159.79 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00073042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,228,431 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

