Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.13 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $1.90 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,685,416,072 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,071.758278 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13438402 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,011,136.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

