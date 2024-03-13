Wrapped TRON Price Down 4% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and $1.20 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,873,497,189 coins and its circulating supply is 87,873,392,697 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,876,939,204.05325 with 87,876,919,844.38797 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13152243 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,354,327.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.