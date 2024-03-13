Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $61.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

