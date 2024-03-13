Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 277,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 206,595 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.30.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

