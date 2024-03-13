YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.87. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 347,823 shares trading hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

