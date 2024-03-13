Zacks Research Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

