Zcash Price Tops $33.45 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Zcash has a total market cap of $546.18 million and $101.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $33.45 or 0.00045983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

