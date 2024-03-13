ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $507,457.59 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00072989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.