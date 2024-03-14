13,666 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,348. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $98.56 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

