3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 3.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 357,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,750,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $639.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

