5,290 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,911. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

