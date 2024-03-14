5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,710.00.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 5N Plus alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Luc Bertrand purchased 2,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$9,020.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Luc Bertrand purchased 2,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,290. 5N Plus Inc. has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNP

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.