63,412 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 63,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,619,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

