7,876 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,269. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
