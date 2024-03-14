89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $31.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

89bio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

