962 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDA opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

