AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Norman H. Asbjornson Sells 805 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

