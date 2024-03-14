AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,703,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 452,838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 732.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 338,711 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,070 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $52.18.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

