ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.13 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $550,468.98 and $10.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00016946 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00025808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,824.04 or 1.00115172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00009938 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00177471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000551 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $32.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

