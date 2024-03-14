Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 120,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

