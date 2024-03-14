Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Approximately 63,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 47,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.71).
Access Intelligence Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £70.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
Access Intelligence Company Profile
Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Access Intelligence
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.