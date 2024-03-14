Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.