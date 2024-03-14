Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,024. The firm has a market cap of $258.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

