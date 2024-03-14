AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AerSale by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

